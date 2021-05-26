The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Wednesday as Orlando Pride host Portland Thorns FC at Exploria Stadium in Orlando, Florida. The Pride currently sit in second place among the league table with four points after defeating North Carolina Courage 2-0 last week. 2021 Challenge Cup champions Portland Thorns are in fifth place with three points after a 2-1 loss to OL Reign.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Orlando:

Viewing information

Date : Wednesday, May 26



: Wednesday, May 26 Time : 7:00 p.m. ET



: 7:00 p.m. ET Location : Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida



: Exploria Stadium -- Orlando, Florida Stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Orlando +170, Draw +240, Portland +130

Storylines

Orlando Pride: The Florida club have picked up results in their opening two matches to start the regular season. Their most recent win coming against North Carolina Courage on the road where the Pride won 2-1 on goals from forwards Sydney Leroux and Alex Morgan. Morgan will try and continue her scoring streak after recording goals in the previous two matches for Orlando. Head coach Marc Skinner could give implement some player rotation with the quick turn around this week. Candian international Erin McLeod picked up the start for Orlando's goal keepers last match against North Carolina, so look for Ashlyn Harris to make her return to net.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Portland Thorns FC: Coming off a 2-1 loss against their Pacific Northwest rivals OL Reign, Portland Thorns will try to bounce back against Orlando Pride. The 2021 Challenge Cup champions got off to a quick start in their regular season opener when they defeated Chicago Red Stars 5-0, and an early goal from Thorns captain Christine Sinclair against OL Reign almost set the tone for another thriller from Portland. However two quick consecutive goals from the Reign over a six minute span, forced the Thorns to chase the match throughout. Look for a dynamic attack up top from Portland to try and pressure an Orlando backline that is still sorting themselves out.

Game prediction

Two teams with big names on each side will play out to a draw with internationals like Marta and Rodriguez having an impact for the two respective sides.. Pick: Portland 1, Orlando 1