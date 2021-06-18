The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday as the Portland Thorns FC and Kansas City NWSL square off on CBS. The Thorns are 3-2-0 to start this season while Kansas City still searches for win No. 1 in 2021.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Portland.

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, June 20 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon

TV and live stream: CBS or Paramount+ premium plan

Storylines

Portland Thorns FC: Mark Parsons and this Thorns squad will try and extend their two-game win streak at home this week. The club is coming off a 3-0 win against Racing Louisville FC where all three starting midfielders scored in the match. Rocky Rodriguez and Angela Salem could potentially get starts again as Lindsey Horan and Christine Sinclair are coming off international duty with USA and Canada. The increase in 80% capacity at Providence Park for the first time since the start of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will no doubt also play a role setting the scene for the match.

Kansas City: Huw Williams and his side are still searching for their first-ever franchise win and will try to get that on the road in one of the most difficult stadiums to play in. The team has had to battle though injuries in the early stages of the season and have struggled to get their footing in their inaugural (rebranded) season. Who is available will matter in the midfield battle in this match, as the team will likely continue to look to Amy Rodriguez for leadership and goals on the pitch.

Prediction

The Thorns pick up right where they left off as Kansas City continues to struggle to nail down their first win. Pick: Portland Thorns 2, Kansas City NWSL 1