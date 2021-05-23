The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday as the season continues with Portland Thorns FC and OL Reign on CBS Sports Network. The two clubs have one of the longest standing rivalries in the league and are each on the hunt for their first win against the other during the regular season. Portland's Christine Sinclair and Crystal Dunn will go head to head with OL Reign's Megan Rapinoe and Jess Fishlock.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming cascadian rivalry:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 23



: Sunday, May 23 Time : 6:00 p.m. ET



: 6:00 p.m. ET Location : Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon



: Providence Park -- Portland, Oregon TV: CBS Sports Network

Storylines

Portland Thorns FC: The hosts will have an opportunity to stay top of the table if they pick up a win against their long time Pacific Northwest rivals. The team is riding the momentum of their 2021 Challenge Cup victory and a thrilling five goal regular season opening win against Chicago. Second year players Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver have looked impressive in their time out with the team this year, and will have a chance to put in another strong performance in front of Portland's faithful during a big match.

OL Reign: Head coach Farid Benstiti has some holes to fill in the starting lineup with players like Ceclia Jimenez Delgado and Quinn out for this match. Jimenez Delgado has been solid in the backline for the Reign while Quinn has provided a steady presence in the midfield alongside their teammates to help control the tempo of matches. Look for veteran Jess Fishlock to have an impact during the game. The long time Reign midfielder has always balled out during the big rivalry.

Game prediction

Two teams with a long history battle it out, but Portland ride the home advantage and pick up the win. Pick: Portland 2, OL Reign 0