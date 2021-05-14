The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Saturday with the start of the regular as Racing Louisville FC and Kansas City NWSL square off on CBS Sports Network. The two clubs are the newest teams in the league and are each on the hunt for their first franchise win after being eliminated from contention in the 2021 Challenge Cup. Louisville and Kansas City are the first match of a triple header on Saturday, with Gotham FC hosting Houston Dash, and OL Reign welcoming North Carolina Courage.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match in Louisville:

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, May 15



: Saturday, May 15 Time : 1 p.m. ET



: 1 p.m. ET Location : Lynn Family Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky



: Lynn Family Stadium -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

Storylines

Racing Louisville FC: The Louisville side get another opportunity to pursuit their first ever franchise win at home as they kick off the regular season. The club were eliminated from Challenge Cup contention, but saw several strong individual performances during the tournament, with forward CeCe Kizer scoring the first goal in Racing Louisville history. Head coach Christy Holly appears to have buy-in from his squad as they continue to build their tactics out on the pitch, and some more defensive organization could help the squad collect their first win.

Kansas City NWSL: Head coach Huw Williams and his side are also searching for their first ever franchise win and will try to get that on the road to open their regular season. Veteran Amy Rodriguez has been the standout attacking piece for Kansas City, scoring two goals over four starts. Michele Vasconcelos also scored the first ever goal in a Kansas City home game against Houston Dash. The midfield will have to set the tempo in this match so look for

Lo'eau LaBonta and Desiree Scott to have an impact.

Game prediction

Two teams who saw first game action in Challenge Cup battle it out, but Louisville rides the home field adcantage. Pick: Racing 2, KC NWSL 1