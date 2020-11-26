As the United States Women's National Team prepares to wrap up 2020 with a friendly against the Netherlands, an encore of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, I sat down with one of the most important players for the U.S, the ever-likeable, hard-working midfielder and World Cup champion Sam Mewis.

Sam is one of a handful of Americans who have also started a new life in England as she joined Manchester City and the WSL earlier this year.

In the episode, we break down her time thus far with City, her year and of course reuniting with her compatriots with the USWNT. "It literally is back with the family as my sister is here too," says Mewis on ¡Qué Golazo! speaking of Kristie Mewis, who plays for the Houston Dash. "It's been great to be on the field with them and obviously we have some pretty strict protocols for safety so we can't hang out too much outside of the field but it's just been awesome to get reacquainted and to get to play with everybody again."

Sam is also thankful for the way her career has progressed during the tough year 2020 has been. Man City has been fantastic, from the staff to the players, everyone has been extremely helpful in making sure she enters a new league with relative ease. "Soccer aside, which has been awesome, the facilities, the team, the girls - they have all been so great. Manchester is a great city and obviously we are still in lockdown right now so we're not able to fully experience the city but it's been great," she says. " I don't even mind the weather! And I am fortunate to have my family there and Rose [Lavelle, who also joined City] so I have no complaints. I am really enjoying it."

As she looks ahead to 2021, the focus is of course the Olympics (if it happens) and making sure she continues to be part of Vlatko Andonovski's plans. "At the last Olympics I came pretty close to making it but ended up going as an alternate and that's been on my shoulders for the past couple of years so it will be a huge personal accomplishment for me to make that roster."

Thanksgiving will have to wait until she returns to the UK. But it's ok, she won't have to worry about the cooking as she's not really the expert in the kitchen.

"Pat is definitely the chef of the family," she says. "Occasionally it will be my turn to cook but he'll come sometimes just watch me and then be like, 'Ah, I would do it this way,' and then he'd take over and me secretly be so happy and just let him do it and watch tv."

Hopefully, Pat doesn't read this.

You can listen to the full interview, which also includes a great breakdown from our very own Sandra Herrera, right now.

