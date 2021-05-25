The U.S. women's national team will host the 2021 Summer Series ahead of the Olympics. The three game series will feature matches against Portugal, Jamaica, and Nigeria from June 10 through June 16. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named 23 players to participate during training camps for the upcoming competition.

The team will also play two additional matches before the Olympics in early July before departing to Japan to compete in Tokyo. The Summer Series will mimic the Olympic group play with two days of rest between games, in added preparation for the tournament. USA was drawn into Group G and will compete against Sweden, New Zealand, and Australia.

The Summer Series is also one of the final opportunities to evaluate players before naming the official 18 player Olympic roster as the NWSL regular season is currently in its third week of play. The NWSL heavy training roster features 19 players from NWSL clubs and four players currently playing in Europe.

A notable absence from the training camp roster includes Julie Ertz, who is out recovering from a right MCL sprain she sustained during NWSL match day 1, and healthy scratches from the 23-player roster veterans Ali Krieger and goal keeper Ashlyn Harris. Forward Tobin Heath will be with the team as a training player as she continues to work her way back from a knee injury.

"These games and the few training sessions we'll have are just more tests, more challenges and more learning opportunities, for the players and coaches," said Andonovski. "The three matches will certainly be important in the selection of the Olympic Team, but we are also focused on the big picture and the overall body of work the players have put together over the past year or so for the National Team and their clubs. During these games we'll also focus on preparing for the Olympic group matches, so we need to balance all of that, as well as manage the overall physical load on the players."

The training camp roster also welcomes the return of goalkeeper Adriana Franch, who is back in camp after returning from a knee injury and having an impressive start in the 2021 Challenge Cup and NWSL regular season. Brazilian-American midfielder Catarina Macario also makes her return to USWNT training camp. Macario has been scoring goals and became a starter in her short time with French division 1 side Olympique Lyon.

Macario missed out on the last international window of friendlies against Sweden and France with the USWNT due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among Lyon players and staff and had to follow isolation protocols. Her return to national team training camp for the Summer Series bodes well for her possible inclusion on the final Olympic roster ahead of Tokyo.

"Any player that does well regardless of where they play makes you happy as a coach, especially a young player that goes overseas in a tough environment that is able to make a stamp or make a name for herself. It's extremely fulfilling for me," said Andonovski of Macario.

"In fact, that's the reason why she's making camp. That's the reason why she's with with the group and is very close to making the making the final roster, so, we've been following Catarina. We've been following her progress, and we're very pleased with how everything is going on. How well everything's going on for her."

USWNT Training Camp Roster 2021 Summer Series

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (8): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City, ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais, FRA), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (6): Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Manchester United, ENG), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)