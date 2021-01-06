United States women's national team coach Vlatko Andonovski's first roster of 2021 is out. On Wednesday, U.S. Soccer announced the full roster which features a heavy number of NWSL players, some collegiate stars, and the return of some USWNT mainstays like Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe. Big names like Tobin Heath (Man United) and Christen Press (Man United) continue to play overseas while Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride) recently announced she is recovering from COVID-19.

Here's a look at Andonovski's squad:

U.S. ROSTER (CLUB)





GOALKEEPERS (4): Aubrey Bledsoe (Washington Spirit), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)



DEFENDERS (10): Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Fox (UNC), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Kelley O'Hara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)



MIDFIELDERS (8): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Florida State), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG), Catarina Macario (Stanford), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (5): Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage)

The roster announcement comes just after the USWNT closed out their 2020 with a victory in Europe against the Netherlands. The 2019 World Cup final rematch was played in Netherlands on Nov. 27 and was a repeat 2-0 victory for the USWNT in their return to play after being absent from international play due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The current training camp will take place come Jan. 9 and run through Jan. 22, with games currently scheduled to take place against Colombia on Jan. 18 (7 p.m. ET on FS1) and Jan. 22 (7 p.m. ET on ESPN2). Both matches will be played at Exploria Stadium, home to NWSL's Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC of MLS.