U.S. Women's national team forward Alex Morgan announced on twitter that she and her family tested positive for COVID-19 in late December. The announcement comes after the conclusion of the holidays, where Morgan says she and her family had learned they contracted the virus in California.

"Unfortunately, my family and I closed out 2020 learning that we had contracted Covid while in California over the holidays. We are all in good spirits and recovering well," Morgan wrote in a tweet.

"After our isolation is completed, I will follow US Soccer's return to play guidelines to ensure my body is fully recovered and I can join my teammates back on the field soon. Be safe and happy new year."

The 31-year old forward recently returned from England after a brief stint on loan with Tottenham in the FA Women's Super League from her NWSL club, Orlando Pride. Morgan scored two goals in five appearances for Spurs from September to December before making the decision to return to the United States. The NWSL draft is scheduled for Jan. 13 with players expected into club markets come February.

Morgan, who is married to American soccer player Servando Carrasco, gave birth to their daughter, Charlie, last year.

The USWNT is set to announce their upcoming roster for annual January camps this month. It remains to be seen if Morgan will be a full participant.