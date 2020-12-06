Several USWNT superstars saw action in FA Women's Super League fixtures this weekend. A handful of 2019 Women's World Cup champions and NWSL players saw match minutes and broke through on goal for their respective teams. Victories for Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham tightened up the league table. Here's a look at the big storylines from the weekend and which USWNT stars made an impact.

Alex Morgan scores first Spurs goal

Tottenham earned their first victory of the season with help from American superstar Alex Morgan. Tottenham defeated Brighton & Hove Albion, 3-1, as Morgan converted a penalty kick in the 84th minute. It was her first goal in her return to play from pregnancy, and her first goal in competition since her semifinal goal against England in the 2019 Women's World Cup.

It was fairly even match with Tottenham just out shooting their opposition 15-11, with six attempts on target compared to five from Brighton. The victory over Brighton marks Tottenham's first win on the season, as they have now inched inside the top ten on the league table. Spurs currently sit in ninth place with 6 points.

Chelsea's Kerr scores hat trick vs. West Ham



Chelsea opened the scoring in the first 15 minutes as Sam Kerr set the tone in front of goal for the day. Kerr would go on to score a hat trick for the Blues as they went on to win 3-2 over West Ham United. Houston Dash forward Rachel Daly would bring West Ham level with a goal early in the second half, but two more goals from Kerr -- to give the Australian a hat trick -- would be the deciding factor.

Chelsea would out shoot West Ham 26-9, with nine attempts on target compared to West Ham's four. The Blues now sit in third place on the table with 17 points.

Manchester City vs. Everton

Everton got off to a hot start this campaign but now find themselves outside the top four after a loss against Manchester City.

After coming off an impressive international performance with USWNT against Netherlands where she scored a goal, Rose Lavelle was tasked with a start for Man. City against Everton. Lavelle picked up an injury despite a solid first half performance, and after putting in a solid 45 minute shift, was subbed out as a precaution in the second half. Sam Mewis was subbed on just after the hour mark as Man. City continued to lock down a 3 goal lead.

Ellen White, Gemme Bonner, and Canadian international Janine Beckie scored the goals as Man. City now find themselves in fourth place on the league table with 15 points

United keep hold of first place



Tobin Heath played a full 90 minutes for Manchester United against Aston Villa, as the team won 2-0 on Saturday. Christen Press was unavailable to play in the match due to illness and was kept out as a precaution. The Red Devils remain undefeated in their last five matches, and currently sit on top of the league standings with Arsenal, Chelsea and City sitting just behind them in the top four.

It was a lopsided victory with United outshooting Aston Villa 30-7, with 10 attempts on target. Leah Galton and Ella Toone each scored in the match, as United continue their impressive road record having won every away game this season.