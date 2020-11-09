Megan Rapinoe has often utilized sports as a method of activism, and the USWNT star has used her platforms to call for change. Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, and two-time NWSL Shield winner. In 2016, she was the first white athlete to take a knee during the national anthem in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Her decision to join a protest against police brutality and racial injustice was met with both discouragement and support.

Her book One Life, set for release on Nov. 10, will continue to tell the story about a journey that hasn't always been easy. But the forward has remained vocal about ongoing systematic issues and the fight for more investment in women's soccer.

Rapinoe's latest comments -- made in an interview with BBC that was released Monday --are about Manchester United's lack of interest or investment for their women's side.

"I think women's football in England is the same as in America -- it is so far behind because of what we've had to overcome in the lack of investment," she told BBC. "It's 2020. How long has the Premier League been around? And we're only just seeing a club like Manchester United put effort and pounds towards a women's team? Frankly, it's disgraceful."

A number of USWNT players headed overseas in search for more playing time in light of the pandemic this year. Big American names like Alex Morgan, Rose Lavelle, and Sam Mewis have joined the FA Women's Super League. Rapinoe's USWNT teammates and Re—inc. business partners Tobin Heath and Christen Press are also currently abroad, playing with Manchester United. United recently reintroduced a women's side in 2018 with former England women's national team defender Casey Stoney as club manager.

Rapinoe opted out of NWSL competitions in 2020 and recently was unavailable for USWNT camps citing injury concerns, but says she's keeping an eye on her playing future.

"I've had a few teammates go abroad and play, while I'm training and trying to keep fit in the hopes that eventually we'll be out of this hellscape," Rapinoe said. "I want to keep playing. I'm definitely not anywhere near retirement -- I absolutely want to play at the Olympics.

"After the Olympics I'll have to take a longer look at the next three years. We're a year closer to the next World Cup and it's pretty enticing. We'll leave that one out in the open."