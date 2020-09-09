Two United States women's national team stars are joining Manchester United for the upcoming season. Tobin Heath and Christen Press will both play for the Red Devils in the FA Women's Super League during the 2020-21 campaign. The transfers were announced Wednesday, and both players are leaving the NWSL to join United.

Heath, a longtime Portland Thorns forward is joining the English side through 2021 subject to obtaining a work permit. The Thorns will retain her player rights in NWSL. Heath, 32, has been with the Portland side since the club's inaugural season in 2013 and helped the Thorns win a pair of NWSL Championships (2013, 2017) and an NWSL Shield (2016).

She has also been selected to three NWSL best XI (2016, 2018, 2019) to go along with her two World Cup championships and two Olympic Gold medals.

"Manchester United is an exceptional club and I'm thrilled to be joining them. I'm looking forward to the challenge of competing in England, playing with and against some of the best players in the world. I have big ambitions for this season and can't wait to get on the pitch with my new team and start this next chapter," Heath said in a press release.

The move to Europe is not for first for the veteran. Heath has had prior European experience in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but this will be her first time joining an English club. Her ability to read the game and isolate defenders will allow her to make an immediate impact for the team.

Meanwhile, Peress has been with the Utah Royals since 2018, and has spent her career playing in both America and Sweden, representing Chicago Red Stars, Goteborg FC and Tyreso FF respectively over the last eight years.

"I'm really excited to be joining Manchester United this season. I'm grateful to have the opportunity to play for such an elite club and beyond ready to get back on the field. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to continue to strive to be my best and to compete for trophies this year. I look forward to this new challenge and I can't wait to start training with the team," Press said in a release.

The 31-year-old forward is a two-time World Cup winner with the USWNT. She has 138 international caps and has scored 58 goals for her country. During her time in NWSL she has been named to the Best XI four times. Her ability to play multiple positions across the top line makes her threat on offense immediately.

"Christen is a world-class player and we are thrilled to have her on board at the club," said Manchester United coach Casey Stoney. "She has a proven record and her stats speak for themselves; she's a ruthless striker who scores so many different types of goals, and I know she can add some real quality to our squad. Christen is also hugely experienced and for me it's fantastic to add another senior figure like her in the dressing room."