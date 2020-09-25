The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Saturday as the Utah Royals FC and OL Reign square off in the Fall Series on CBS All-Access. The Royals are hosting their first match of the Fall Series, while OL Reign are making their debut in the competition.

Let's take a look at everything you need to know about the upcoming match.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, September 26 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Rio Tinto Stadium -- Sandy, Utah

Live stream: CBS All Access

How do I get CBS All Access?

Don't worry. Signing up is simple! You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Or just click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial and input the proper information.

Where and how can I use CBS All Access?

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chrome, PlayStation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go. You can also download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

Storylines

Utah Royals FC: The Royals are coming off a 3-0 loss against Portland Thorns FC last week. The team announced staff changes minutes before kickoff when the club revealed that first-year head coach Craig Harrington and assistant coach Louis Lancaster were placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing investigation involving staff. Assistant coach Amy LePelbit has been named interim coach in light of the news, and was on the sideline during Utah's loss against Portland. The entire Utah organization is facing ongoing investigations throughout all club levels. On the field, Utah's roster has talent across all lines, but the team is still integrating young players. The Royals will need big performances from their veterans to lead the team to a victory.

OL Reign: The Reign are making their first appearance in the Fall Series after their initial match against Portland Thorns FC was rescheduled due to poor air quality conditions caused by wildfires in the Pacific Northwest. The club is coming off a Challenge Cup quarterfinals appearance where they were eliminated on penalty kicks against the Chicago Red Stars. The team is led by first-year head coach Farid Benstiti and has seen a number of players head overseas on loan ahead of the Fall Series. The team will be without long time Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock, who is currently playing in England's FA WSL with Reading FC amongst others, but have several players to continue their growth from the Challenge Cup. USWNT star Megan Rapinoe also opted out of playing with OL Reign in the Fall Series. The team will likely look to USWNT midfielder Allie Long for a veteran presence, while players like Jasmyne Spencer and Taylor Smith continue to build on Challenge Cup minutes after coming back from injuries.

Game prediction

OL Reign will continue to build from their Challenge Cup, while Utah simply try and build.

Pick: Royals 1, OL Reign 1