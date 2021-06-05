The National Women's Soccer League is back in action on Sunday as the regular season rolls on with second-place Washington Spirit squaring off against first-place Orlando Pride. The two clubs are leading the league standings, and are meeting for the second time this season after playing to a 1-1 draw during their season opener back in May.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming match:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, June 6



: Sunday, June 6 Time : 2:00 p.m. ET



: 2:00 p.m. ET Location : Audi Field -- Washington, District of Columbia



: Audi Field -- Washington, District of Columbia Stream: Paramount+

Storylines

Washington Spirit: The Spirit are coming off an impressive week of games where the club racked up two wins against Houston Dash and OL Reign. The team got off to a slow start in their opening matches but have quickly turned things around to climb the standings. The team has been looking more fluid in their attack with Ashley Sanchez, Trinity Rodman, and Ashley Hatch and they will welcome the return of team captain Andi Sullivan back after serving a red card suspension.

Orlando Pride: The Pride are on a four game undefeated streak and winners of their last three matches. Forward Alex Morgan has scored in all four of Orlando's games to start the season and will try to extend her goal scoring streak against a Spirit backline featuring a budding center back partnership between Emily Sonnett and Sam Staab. Orlando's midfield will have to try to be the breakout stars in the match instead of the back or top lines.

Game prediction

Both teams play another even match similar to their season opener, and Morgan continues her goal scoring streak, but Washington close things out in this one. Pick: Spirit 2, Pride 1