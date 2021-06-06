Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride played to a 1-1 draw at Audi Field on Sunday. Both teams connected on goals just past the hour mark as Ashley Hatch scored the opening goal for the Spirit and Taylor Kornieck equalized for the Pride three minutes later.

The two teams entered week four of the regular season in first and second place, with the top ranked Pride undefeated in their first four matches to start the season. The Spirit, coming off of a narrow 1-0 win against OL Reign the week prior, got off to a quick start in the match with an off the post shot from Julia Roddar in the 9th minute.

The two teams played out a physical match in high heat, as the Spirit pushed for an opening goal before the half as Kelley O'Hara and Trinity Rodman nearly combined for a breakthrough, but both clubs entered halftime scoreless despite the Spirit winning the shot totals.

Second half shift

Breakthroughs for both teams occurred just after the hour mark, with the opening goal coming via the home side as the Spirit forward scored on a header in the 64th minute after a lofty service from O'Hara.

Orlando Pride got the equalizer just three minutes later as Brazilian international Marta linked up with Korneick in the 67th minute.

Post game comments

The equalizer was Korneick's first regular season goal for Orlando Pride after being drafted in 2020 by the club. Here's what the forward had to say about Orlando result today.

"I think we came really prepared. It was a hot one today so I'm really pleased with everybody's hard work and devotion and just quality on and off the ball, I was really pleased with everybody."

Defender Ali Krieger commended the team on being able to battle through the hot climate and pick up the result, saying

"We're unbeaten in nine games, so we could take a look at that and be really proud of ourselves. Also, you know, points on the road are huge, so, I'll take this point. And it was hot as hell out there, honestly, I think we did a really good job. Mentally trying to stay in the game, because it was, it was really tough."

Look Ahead

The draw means Orlando still sits in first place with 11 points over their last five matches. The Pride will next face NJ/NY Gotham FC on June 20. Washington Spirit drop to third place with 8 points in the standings with the result, and will face Chicago Red Stars on June 19.