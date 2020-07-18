The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup continues Saturday as the second-seeded Washington Spirit take on seventh-seeded Sky Blue FC. The Spirit picked up two wins and seven points during the preliminary round and are the highest seed left in Utah after the No. 1 North Carolina Courage were eliminated Friday. Sky Blue had four points during the preliminary stage, but the team was held scoreless in three of its four games. Can Sky Blue get results in front of goal on Saturday or will the higher-seeded Spirit advance?

We have everything to know about Saturday's game below.

Viewing information

Date : Saturday, July 18

: Saturday, July 18 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET

: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah

: Zions Bank Stadium -- Herriman, Utah Live stream: CBS All Access

CBS All Access Odds: Spirit +100; Sky Blue +225; Draw +240

Storylines

Washington Spirit: The Spirit will be without team captain and midfielder Andi Sullivan after she suffered a torn meniscus in the team's final group match. Coach Richie Burke has also said that Rose Lavelle and Jordan DiBiasi will be available for the quarterfinals. Washington will look to players like Bayley Feist, Dorian Bailey or Meggie Dougherty Howard for production vs. Sky Blue.

Sky Blue FC: Coach Freya Coombe and her team began their tournament by implementing their next phase, integrating players into their playing style. The team's first half of group play showed possession-based ideals that the team will be moving forward with, but Sky Blue's goals didn't come until their third game. They enter the knockout round off of a loss, but could disrupt Washington's movement if they're still stingy with the ball.

Game prediction

Hard to contain a Rose, Spirit will breakthrough to semis. Pick: Washington Spirit 2, Sky Blue FC 1.