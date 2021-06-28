The 2021 Women's International Champions Cup returns in August with four of the world's top clubs competing for the annual WICC title. The 2021 Challenge Cup champion Portland Thorns FC will host the tournament that will feature fellow NWSL counterparts and 2020 Challenge Cup winners, the Houston Dash. The two other clubs in the competition are European powerhouses Olympique Lyonnais, winners of the 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League, and current UEFA Champions League title holders FC Barcelona Femeni.

Lyon are current WICC title holders, and will try to defend their reign as all four teams go head to head to the Pacific Northwest beginning on Aug. 18. With less than two months remaining before the tournament kicks off, players are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to claim the title of best in the world.

"It's a relatively new tournament, it's only a couple of years [old] and the fact that I have the opportunity to participate in it is really exciting," second-year Thorns midfielder Rocky Rodriguez told CBS Sports. "You want to be in those games and you want to be exposed to the elite intensity that there is, that's how excited I am."

Rodriguez remembers watching her Costa Rican teammate Shirley Cruz play with Lyon in the competition, and is looking forward to the opportunity to play against some of the world's best.

"Barcelona, specifically, their style of play is known worldwide to be what it is, but that's exactly why I want to see what's going to happen. I think part of the excitement is -- it's sort of a battle of titans it feels like, Rodriguez said.

"It's one thing to see it on TV, but it's another thing to play. The NWSL is also known to be the most intense league in the world, there's no easy game. Every weekend it's the hardest game of your life, and that's just how it is, So it's gonna be interesting."

The competition will consist of four matches played as two doubleheaders. In the first doubleheader Lyon and Barcelona will square off while Portland and Houston will play each other, setting up a U.S. versus Europe final on Aug. 21. A third-place match will also take place on the same day.

U.S. women's national team midfielder Catarina Macario is currently playing abroad with Lyon, and is Olympics bound after being named an alternate for the U.S. women's Olympic roster. She recently spoke with the ICC about the upcoming tournament.

"I'm super stoked for it. It's great that we can see the different styles of play that Portland have, and Houston have, and with European teams," said Macario in the interview. "I am really excited to play Barcelona, of course. You know they showed out in a great Champions League title. So that will definitely be a very interesting and challenging game, one that I cannot wait to be a part of."