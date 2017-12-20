2018 Olympics: Here are the logos, uniform restrictions for Russian athletes

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be without any official representation from Russia. Getty Images

Even though Russia is banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics as a result of an alleged state-backed doping program, which helped hide test results from hundreds of athletes using performance-enhancing drugs, the International Olympic Committee said that some of the country's athletes may receive "special dispensation" to compete.

The only catch? They will do so without any ability to earn Russia an official medal, and they will not be permitted to represent Russia's flag or colors in any way.

This week, an IOC panel announced complete guidelines for any participating Russians, including a potential logo for the neutral uniforms and plenty of restrictions pertaining to what can and cannot be worn in PyeongChang.

This is a proposed logo for neutral uniforms at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Olympic Athlete from Russia Implementation Group

As reported by NPR's Bill Chappell, the complete list of uniform guidelines includes the proposed generic logo and puts plenty of emphasis on keeping the word "Russia" the same size as all other uniform lettering:

1. Athletes' uniforms (Ceremonies, competition, training and casual), accessories and equipment can only have two types of wordmarks: "OAR" and/or "Olympic Athlete from Russia". 2. Officials' uniforms (Ceremonies, competition, training and casual) and accessories can only have one type of wordmark: "OAR". 3. "Olympic Athlete from Russia" - Print size for words "Olympic Athlete from" should be equivalent to the word "Russia" and above the word Russia. The size of these words should be proportional to the area in which they are placed and will require individual approvals from the IOC. 4. Wordmark fonts should be in English and as generic as possible.

NPR also reports that the Olympic Athlete from Russia invitation review panel, which determines which athletes are eligible to compete under neutral colors in February, will meet on Wednesday to "make sure that each individual Olympic Athlete from Russia can be considered clean," and therefore receive an invitation to compete.

More than two dozen Russian athletes had already been banned from the Winter Games before Russia itself was outright stripped of 2018 eligibility. The IOC's decision followed a November claim by the World Anti-Doping Agency that Russia had been non-compliant in anti-doping standards.