2018 Winter Olympics: 20 More Russian athletes appeal lifetime bans
More than 40 athletes have appealed to have their lifetime Olympic bans lifted so far
Russia may be banned from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics, but more than 40 of the country's suspended athletes have appealed their lifetime suspensions in advance of the PyeongChang Games.
Twenty of them just filed appeals to the international Court of Arbitration for Sport this week, per the Associated Press, bringing the running total of banned but hopeful Winter Olympics athletes to 43. Russian deputy prime minister and former World Cup chairman Vitaly Mutko, who stepped down from the latter post amid his own ties to Russia's widespread doping scandal, has also appealed to the court but, unlike the athletes, won't have his case "fast-tracked" before February's South Korean Games.
The first mass wave of suspension appeals came early in December, the same week the International Olympic Committee barred Russia for a "state-backed doping program" that enabled hundreds of athletes to get away with failed drug tests. At that time, 22 of the country's Olympic competitors, including 11 medal winners from the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, requested a decision on their fate before the start of the 2018 Games.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it will hear the appeals cases the week of Jan. 22 and expects verdicts to be released by Jan. 31, per the AP. Even if the appealing Russians are cleared for Olympic participation, however, they will be forced to compete in PyeongChang in neutral uniforms, without any representation of their country.
-
Ashley Wagner still upset by scoring
Wagner said that she wouldn't change anything about her behavior during a 'Today' show app...
-
Lindsey Vonn supports Tiger's comeback
Vonn says Woods is 'very stubborn' but wants to see him return to the top of the golf worl...
-
Erin Jackson talks about her Olympic bid
Jackson is the first African-American long track speed skater to earn an Olympic spot for Team...
-
Maggie Nichols: I reported Nassar first
Nichols, a former national team gymnast, writes in a letter that she is 'Athlete A'
-
Kayaker spikes drink, banned from Games
Japan's Yasuhiro Suzuki admits to lacing his fellow kayaker's drink with anabolic steroids
-
North Korea agrees to go to '18 Olympics
After long-anticipated talks, the two states have reportedly planned for a united Winter G...
Add a Comment