2018 Winter Olympics: How to watch, stream Mikaela Shiffrin events in Pyeongchang

Mikaela Shiffrin might very well be the talk of the Team USA ski team, and she hasn't even performed at the 2018 Winter Olympics yet.

If you haven't heard of Shiffrin by now, in fact, you probably will soon. And that's not only because she set Twitter ablaze during the first week of the Pyeongchang Games with an apparent misunderstanding -- or carefree mention -- of "Netflix and chill."

The 22-year-old World Cup star is actually one of the rising faces of Team USA, and, after a 2014 Sochi appearance that saw her become the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history, she's one of the top American athletes to watch in South Korea. Her anticipated return to the slopes, however, was pushed back due to some dangerous winds that postponed her first event.

How can you watch her real Pyeongchang debut, then? We've got everything you need right here. Shiffrin plans to compete in the slalom, giant slalom and combined, per NBC, but she could also end up competing in all five of the alpine disciplines, so here's every chance for a Shiffrin sighting, updated after the postponement of her Feb. 11 appearance:

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin at the Winter Olympics

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 13

Event: Women's slalom, first run

Time: 8-11:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 14

Event: Women's slalom gold medal final

Time: 12:05-1:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Event: Women's giant slalom

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Event: Women's giant slalom gold medal final

Time: 11:15 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Date: Friday, Feb. 16

Event: Women's super-G gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18 and Monday, Feb. 19

Event: Women's downhill training

Time: 8-10:10 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 20

Event: Women's downhill gold medal final

Time: 8 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Date: Thursday, Feb. 22

Event: Women's combined

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight ET

TV: NBC

Date: Friday, Feb. 23

Event: Women's combined gold medal run

Time: 12:35-2 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).