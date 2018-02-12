2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Team USA looks to add medals in women's halfpipe

Will Chloe Kim and Kelly Clark add to Team USA's medal haul on Monday night in the women's halfpipe? That's a pretty safe bet, considering Kim is the favorite in the event and Clark has three Olympic medals -- one of the gold -- from three different Olympics. One thing is for sure: The United States rules the world in snowboard slopestyle. Jamie Anderson punctuated that point on Sunday night -- Monday in South Korea -- when she stomped her first run in a shortened women's slopestyle final where winds had their way with the women's field on a bitterly cold day.

The United States also picked up a bronze in the team figure skating competition, powered by sensational performances from Adam Rippon and Mirai Nagasu. That followed a shocker in men's luge earlier Sunday -- or late Monday night in South Korea -- when Chris Mazdzer held on for the silver Sunday night. It was the first men's singles luge medal in U.S. history.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which will follow every country to win a medal. Norway holds the record for the most gold medals with 118 all-time. The United States is second with 96.

The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.