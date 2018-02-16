2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Will Mikaela Shiffrin add to Team USA count?

Mikaela Shiffrin is in fourth after her first run of slalom, leaving her in striking distance of another medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics after she skied to gold in the giant slalom on Wednesday night, only adding to her legend. If she is able to come from behind to win, she will become the American record holder for most gold medals in Olympic alpine skiing, Yes, ever -- at only 22 years old.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which tracks every country to win a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.