2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker: Mikaela Shiffrin fails to medal in slalom

The United States had some tough luck in Pyeongchang on Thursday. Mikaela Shiffrin was ill and failed to medal in the slalom -- her best event -- one day after she skied to gold in the giant slalom. Lindsey Jacobellis also failed to medal in snowboard cross; she held the lead for a bit but placed fourth after a crazy finish. Figure skater Nathan Chen stumbled in the men's short routine and did not medal. Chen's teammate Adam Rippon performed well but also failed to make the podium.

However, on a brighter note, the United States men's hockey team picked up a much-needed win to get their medal hopes back on track.

Below is the 2018 Winter Olympics Medal Tracker, which tracks every country to win a medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics. The record for most golds won in a single games was 14 by Canada in the 2010 Winter Olympics.