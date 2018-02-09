2018 Winter Olympics: Men's Hockey results, group standings, medals, TV schedule
Here's everything you need to know to follow men's ice hockey at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics
There will be plenty of glory on the line when the men's ice hockey tournament begins at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, even though the NHL is not sending players to the Olympics this year. The bronze and gold medal games will take place on Feb. 24, while the hockey tournament is set of officially begin on Feb. 14.
Here's everything you need to know to follow all the action -- including the the tournament, format, group standings, and full schedule.
(Note: This post will update with results as the tournament progresses.)
Format
Three groups of four teams will compete in three preliminary round games (one against every other team in their group) before advancing to a four-round single elimination portion of the tournament. All 12 teams will advance past the group stage, with the winner of each group, along with the highest ranking runner-up, getting a first-round bye in the elimination stage.
TV
The Olympic Games will be broadcast on various NBC networks. Those include NBC, NBCSN, USA Network.
Stream
NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will combine to present more than 1,800 hours of streaming coverage, including live streaming of all NBC network Primetime broadcasts. The NBC Sports App will present live streamed and on-demand coverage of all competition across all 15 sports and 102 medal events. You can also stream all of NBC's coverage on fuboTV (try for free).
Group standings
Group A
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Canada
Czech Republic
Switzerland
South Korea
Group B
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Olympic athletes of Russia
USA
Slovakia
Slovenia
Group C
Country
GP
W
OTW
OTL
L
GD
PTS
Finland
Sweden
Germany
Norway
Below you can find the full schedule of games for both the group and elimination/medal-round stages.
(All times in EST, Team USA games in bold)
Wednesday, Feb. 14
7:10 a.m.
Russia-Slovakia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
USA-Slovenia
B
|
10:10 p.m.
Finland-Germany
C
Thursday, Feb. 15
2:40 a.m.
Sweden-Norway
C
|
7:10 a.m.
Czech Republic-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Canada-Switzerland
A
|
10:10 p.m.
USA-Slovakia
B
Friday, Feb. 16
2:40 a.m.
Russia-Slovenia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Finland-Norway
C
|
7:10 a.m.
Sweden-Germany
C
|
10:10 p.m.
Canada-Czech Republic
A
Saturday, Feb. 17
2:40 a.m.
Switzerland-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
USA-Russia
B
|
7:10 a.m.
Slovakia-Slovenia
B
|
10:10 p.m.
Germany-Norway
C
Sunday, Feb. 18
2:40 a.m.
Czech Republic-Switzerland
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Canada-South Korea
A
|
7:10 a.m.
Sweden-Finland
C
Monday, Feb. 19
10:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
Tuesday, Feb. 20
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Playoff
|
10:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
Wednesday, Feb. 21
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Quarterfinal
Friday, Feb. 23
2:40 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinal
|
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 24
7:10 a.m.
TBD-TBD
Bronze Medal
|
11:10 p.m.
TBD-TBD
Gold Medal
