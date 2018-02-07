2018 Winter Olympics odds, picks: Over-under for U.S. gold medals set at 10.5

From alpine skiing to curling to figure skating, hockey, luge and speed skating, the 2018 Winter Olympics will have something for everyone. Bettors are taking notice, too, as Pyeongchang will be the most wagered-upon Winter Olympics ever.

Major sports books are taking bets not only on who wins each of the 102 events, but also on which country takes home the most gold medals and most total medals.

At several books, Team USA has an over-under of 10.5 gold medals. The book lists the over at -140, meaning you would risk $140 to win $100. The under is a +110 underdog and would return $110 for a $100 bet.

Before you consider dipping your toe into Olympic betting, you need to hear what Mike Tierney has to say.

The famed sportswriter has covered nine Olympics in person. For Rio 2016, his first with SportsLine, Tierney confidently told readers to go over on Team USA's gold medal line (41.5) and total medal line (102.5). The result: 46 golds and 121 medals. Anyone who followed his advice cashed with ease.

With the 2018 Winter Olympics starting Thursday, Tierney has analyzed every sport and come up with precise predictions for the medal count.

We can tell you he likes Germany (+200) to win the most total medals despite Norway (+140) being the favorite.

"The Germans should dominate the biathlon, with up to 10 medals alone, and luge, with up to six, while picking up enough elsewhere to outpoint the Norwegians," Tierney told SportsLine readers.

Tierney also knows how you should you bet Team USA's gold medal line of 10.5. He knows Americans have won at least nine gold medals at the last three Winter Olympics, but can they hit 11 in South Korea? He's sharing his strong pick over at SportsLine.

Will the U.S. go over or under 10.5 gold medals? Which country takes home the most golds? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike Tierney's expert picks for the U.S. medal count at the Winter Olympics, all from the renowned sportswriter who has covered nine Games in person.