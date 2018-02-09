2018 Winter Olympics, Pyeongchang: When do the olympics start? Dates, TV schedule

The Olympics are about to start (technically, of course, they already did) and with the best athletes in the world in South Korea, you've got questions, specifically ... When do the 2018 Winter Olympics begin?

The reason they've already started is that there were some early curling competitions on Thursday, but the official Opening Ceremony happens on Friday to kick off the Pyeongchang festivities.

The Opening Ceremony will start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 9. That's in local time, which means it'll actually be available live at 6 a.m. Eastern time on Friday morning. A full replay of that ceremony, with NBC commentary, will then be broadcast Friday at 8 p.m. Eastern.

As the Pyeongchang Olympics approach, be sure to check out all of our in-depth coverage leading up to the Games, including: