The Tokyo Olympics will be taking place this summer and the USA Basketball Men's National Team will be looking to capture its fourth straight gold medal after finishing on top in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Team USA got off to a rough start in exhibition play, as they lost two consecutive games to Nigeria and Australia, and the rest of the countries that have qualified will do their best to continue to make things difficult for the United States.

Team USA's roster is comprised of a plethora of NBA stars including Kevin Durant, Dame Lillard, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum. The team is coached by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who is the successor to Mike Krzyzewski. Popovich previously won a bronze medal as an assistant coach under Larry Brown at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Joining Popovich on the coaching are Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University coach Jay Wright.

The Olympics are set to start on July 23 in Tokyo. The group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament will run from July 25 to Aug. 1, and the knockout stage will run from Aug. 3-7. With that said, here's a look at the grouping, standings, schedule and results for men's basketball at the Olympics.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Standings: Preliminary group stage

GROUP A W L PTS Czech Republic 0 0 0 France 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0

GROUP B W L PTS Australia 0 0 0 Germany 0 0 0 Italy 0 0 0 Nigeria 0 0 0

GROUP C W L PTS Argentina 0 0 0 Japan 0 0 0 Slovenia 0 0 0 Spain 0 0 0





Preliminary group stage round

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Saturday, July 24

Group A: Iran vs. Czech Republic, 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Group A: France vs. United States, 8 a.m. (Peacock)

Group B: Germany vs. Italy, 12:40 a.m.

Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

Monday, July 26

Group C: Argentina vs. Slovenia, 12:40 a.m. (CNBC)

Group C: Japan vs. Spain, 8 a.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Group B: Nigeria vs. Germany, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Group A: United States vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m. (Peacock)

Group B: Italy vs. Australia, 4:20 a.m.

Group A: Czech Republic vs. France, 8 a.m.

Thursday, July 29

Group C: Slovenia vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Group C: Spain vs. Argentina, 8 a.m. (NBCSN)

Friday, July 30

Group A: Iran vs. France, 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 31

Group A: United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m. (Peacock)

Group B: Italy vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.

Group B: Australia vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Group C: Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.

Group C: Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m. (USA)

Quarterfinals

Monday, Aug. 2

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. (Peacock)

Tuesday, Aug. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. (Peacock)

TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m. (Peacock)

TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m. (Peacock)

Semifinals

Thursday, Aug. 5

Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:15 a.m. (Peacock)

Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m. (Peacock)

Gold Medal Game

Friday, Aug. 6

Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m. (Peacock)