The Tokyo Olympics will be taking place this summer and the USA Basketball Men's National Team will be looking to capture its fourth straight gold medal after finishing on top in 2008, 2012 and 2016. Team USA got off to a rough start in exhibition play, as they lost two consecutive games to Nigeria and Australia, and the rest of the countries that have qualified will do their best to continue to make things difficult for the United States.
Team USA's roster is comprised of a plethora of NBA stars including Kevin Durant, Dame Lillard, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum. The team is coached by San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who is the successor to Mike Krzyzewski. Popovich previously won a bronze medal as an assistant coach under Larry Brown at the 2004 Olympics in Athens. Joining Popovich on the coaching are Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova University coach Jay Wright.
The Olympics are set to start on July 23 in Tokyo. The group stage of the Olympic basketball tournament will run from July 25 to Aug. 1, and the knockout stage will run from Aug. 3-7. With that said, here's a look at the grouping, standings, schedule and results for men's basketball at the Olympics.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Standings: Preliminary group stage
|GROUP A
|W
|L
|PTS
Czech Republic
0
0
0
France
0
0
0
Iran
0
0
0
United States
0
0
0
|GROUP B
|W
|L
|PTS
Australia
0
0
0
Germany
0
0
0
Italy
0
0
0
Nigeria
0
0
0
|GROUP C
|W
|L
|PTS
Argentina
0
0
0
Japan
0
0
0
Slovenia
0
0
0
Spain
0
0
0
Preliminary group stage round
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Saturday, July 24
Group A: Iran vs. Czech Republic, 9 p.m.
Sunday, July 25
Group A: France vs. United States, 8 a.m. (Peacock)
Group B: Germany vs. Italy, 12:40 a.m.
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.
Monday, July 26
Group C: Argentina vs. Slovenia, 12:40 a.m. (CNBC)
Group C: Japan vs. Spain, 8 a.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Group B: Nigeria vs. Germany, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Group A: United States vs. Iran, 12:40 a.m. (Peacock)
Group B: Italy vs. Australia, 4:20 a.m.
Group A: Czech Republic vs. France, 8 a.m.
Thursday, July 29
Group C: Slovenia vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.
Group C: Spain vs. Argentina, 8 a.m. (NBCSN)
Friday, July 30
Group A: Iran vs. France, 9 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Group A: United States vs. Czech Republic, 8 a.m. (Peacock)
Group B: Italy vs. Nigeria, 12:40 a.m.
Group B: Australia vs. Germany, 4:20 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Group C: Argentina vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m.
Group C: Spain vs. Slovenia, 4:20 a.m. (USA)
Quarterfinals
Monday, Aug. 2
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m. (Peacock)
Tuesday, Aug. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m. (Peacock)
TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m. (Peacock)
TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m. (Peacock)
Semifinals
Thursday, Aug. 5
Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:15 a.m. (Peacock)
Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m. (Peacock)
Gold Medal Game
Friday, Aug. 6
Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m. (Peacock)