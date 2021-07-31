This was not supposed to be an Olympic year, but it is due to COVID-19. As is nearly always the case, Team USA is a strong favorite to finish atop the medal table.

Katie Ledecky and Simone Biles have been household names since the Games in Rio and London, respectively. USA Basketball is always favored in both the men's and women's tournaments. Ronnie Baker and Trayvon Bromell will be in the mix to be called the world's fastest man in the 100-meters, with Usain Bolt firmly retired.

The 17-day sporting event that captivates and unites the world for a little more than a fortnight can be seen on NBC and streamed on fuboTV (try for free) and you can stick with CBS Sports to follow along to see which nation tops the medal table, who brings home the gold and which athletes from the U.S. and around the world etch their names in Olympic history among the pantheon of legends that have preceded them.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics

Olympics key events daily schedule

(The complete daily schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics can be found here)

(All dates U.S. and times eastern below)

Day 9 - July 31



Men's golf final round - 6:30 p.m.



Swimming finals - Men's 50m freestyle, Women's 50m freestyle, Men's 1500m freestyle, Women's 4 x 100m medley relay, Men's 4 x 100m medley relay - 9:30 p.m.

Men's boxing semifinals - welterweight, light heavyweight - 11 p.m.

Day 10 - August 1

Gymnastics finals - Men's floor exercise, Women's vault, Men's pommel horse, Women's uneven bars - 4:30 a.m.

Men's Greco-Roman wrestling semifinals - 5:15 a.m.

Track and field finals - Men's high jump, Women's triple jump, Men's 100m - 6:10 a.m.

Track and field finals - Men's long jump, Women's 100m hurdles, Women's discus, Men's 3000m steeplechase, Women's 5000m - 9:20 p.m.

Men's water polo preliminary round - USA vs. Greece 10:30 p.m.

Day 11 - August 2

Women's basketball preliminaries - USA vs. France 12:40 a.m.

Gymnastics finals - Men's rings, Women's floor exercise, Men's vault - 4:15 a.m.

Men's Greco-Roman wrestling semifinals and finals - 5:15 a.m.

Men's basketball quarterfinals - 9 p.m.

Track and field finals - Women's long jump, Men's 400m hurdles, Men's pole vault, Women's hammer throw Women's 200m - 9:50 p.m.

Day 12 - August 3

Men's diving 3m springboard final - 2 a.m.

Gymnastics finals - Men's parallel bars, Women's balance beam, Men's horizontal bar - 4 a.m.

Cycling finals - Women's team pursuit and Men's team sprint medal rounds - 4:15 a.m.

Women's basketball quarterfinals - 9 p.m.

Track and field finals - Women's 400m hurdles, Men's hammer throw, Men's 800m, Men's 20m - 10:30 p.m.

Day 13 - August 4

Boxing semifinals - Women's flyweight, Women's welterweight, Men's Super heavyweight - 1 a.m.

Baseball semifinal # 1 - 6 a.m.

Equestrian jumping individual final - 6 a.m.

Men's weightlifting (+109kg) final - 6:50 a.m.

Track and field finals - Men's triple jump, Men's shot put, Women's pole vault, Men's 400m - 10 p.m.

Day 14 - August 5

Men's basketball semifinal #1 - 12:15 a.m.

Women's diving - 10 platform final - 2 a.m.

Baseball semifinal #2 - 6 a.m.

Men's basketball semifinal #2 - 7 a.m.

Women's beach volleyball medal matches - 9 p.m., 10:30 p.m.

Women's soccer gold medal match - 10 p.m.

Day 15 - August 6

Women's basketball semifinal #1 - 12:40 a.m.

Women's field hockey gold medal match - 6 a.m.

Women's basketball semifinal #2 - 7 a.m.

Track and field finals - Women's Javelin, Men's 5000m, Women's 400m, Women's 4 x 100m relay, Men's 4 x 100 relay - 7:50 a.m.

Women's marathon - 6 p.m.

Women's golf final round - 6:30 p.m.

Men's basketball gold medal game - 10:30 p.m.

Day 16 - August 7

Boxing finals - Men's flyweight, Women's flyweight, Men's middleweight, Women's welterweight - 1 a.m.

Men's diving 10m platform final - 2 a.m.

Men's baseball gold medal game - 6 a.m.

Track and field finals - Women's high jump, Men's Javelin, Men's 1,500m, Women's 4 x 400m, Men's 4 x 400m - 6:35 a.m.

Men's soccer gold medal match - 7:30 a.m.

Men's marathon - 6 p.m.

Women's basketball gold medal match - 10:30 p.m.

Day 17 - August 8