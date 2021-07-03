American Olympic hurdler Brianna McNeal wont be allowed to defend her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics. The star lost her appeal of a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules on Friday, The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced. The decision means she will not be able to race in the 100-meter hurdles at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, an event she won at the last Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) heard the appeal for "tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control," but the judges dismissed it, making this the second ban related to doping that McNeal has dealt with in her career.

McNeal's first doping ban came in 2017, when she was forced to sit out the season as a result of missed doping tests. In a New York Times report, McNeal explained that his ban is related to missing a doping control while recovering from surgery to terminate a pregnancy in January of 2020. She told the AIU she altered the dates on her medical records after originally writing the wrong date for the surgery date.

McNeal finished second at the U.S. Olympic trials and was allowed to compete as she awaited results of the appeal.

Fourth place finisher Gabbi Cunningham is next up for the Olympic team, the rosters of which will officially be announced closer to the start of the Games on July 23.