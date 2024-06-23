Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson officially qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon, Saturday night. Richardson finished with a time of 10.71 seconds, which is the fastest women's 100m time in 2024.

"I feel honored," Richardson said. "I feel every chapter I've been through in my life prepared me for this moment."

Richardson flirted with disaster in her trial heat on Friday as her shoelace became untied during the race. "I definitely didn't have the start I've been training to have in this moment," she told NBC. "But I'm still not panicking. I'm staying patient and knowing no matter what's going on, to continue to run my race."

Here is a video of that race, with Richardson tripping at the beginning, but coming from behind to beat her competitors with a time of 10.88 seconds.

Richardson was disqualified from the Tokyo Games because she tested positive for marijuana, but now she will be one of the favorites in Paris as she makes her Olympic debut. She registered a personal best of 10.65 at the world championships in Budapest last year. The current women's 100m record was set at 10.49 by Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.

"The message I would say now is believe in yourself, no matter what outside noise is going on, remain solid in yourself," Richardson said. "Not just yourself, your faith. Those are two things that will never change, as long as you don't change. Stay grounded in yourself and as well as your hard work every day that you go out."

Melissa Jefferson and Twanisha Terry also qualified in 100m this weekend with times of 10.8 and 10.89, respectively. Rihardson, Jefferson and Terry are all training partners under coach Dennis Mitchell, who was on the gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team and the bronze medalist in the 100m during the 1992 Summer Olympics.