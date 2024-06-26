With one month remaining until the 2024 Paris Olympics, the United States is predicted to top all other countries with 123 medals, according to the latest Virtual Medal Table forecast from Nielsen's Gracenote.

That would be the best performance by Team USA since the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and the eighth consecutive time the U.S. has picked up more medals than other countries in the Summer Games medal table.

In the 123 total in these projections, the Americans are expected to get 37 gold medals, 34 silver and 52 bronze. The VMT forecast assumes the U.S. will medal in 26 different sports. The country's record is 29 different sports, which happened during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That year, the U.S. earned a total of 113 medals.

"Athletics and swimming are still the key to success though with just under half of US medals projected to be won in those two sports," the projection read when describing what Team USA will need to do.

In this scenario, China would finish second in the medal count with a total of 87, followed by Great Britain with 62.

The host country of France would see a significant improvement from Tokyo, when the French earned 33 medals. The projections indicate they will have their best Olympic Games since 1900 when France was the host and topped everyone with 103 medals. While they might not earn as many this year, France is projected to get 56 medals by getting to the podium in 24 different sports -- setting a new record for the country.

Virtual Medal Table total medals predictions