Team USA's artistic gymnastics squad is officially set following the conclusion of the U.S. Olympic trials on Sunday. Decorated Olympian Simone Biles and defending world champion Brody Malone lead the women's and men's teams, respectively.

Reigning all-around world bronze medalist Frederick Richard was the first to secure his spot on the Paris-bound men's team by automatic qualification. He met the requirement of a top-three finish in three or more events, recording first place on high bar, second on parallel bars and third on floor exercise.

Biles will head to her third Olympic Games with a clinching score of 117.25 and is the oldest female American gymnast to go to the Games. Joining Biles are three other Olympians -- Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles -- and 16-year-old Junior World silver medalist Hezly Rivera.

Following her qualification, Biles reflected on her journey back to the Olympics after exiting the Tokyo games early due to the "twisties."

"I knew I wasn't done after the performances in Tokyo, so just getting back in the gym and working hard and trusting the process with [coaches] Cécile [Canqueteau-Landi] and Laurent [Landi], I knew I'd be back," she told NBC.

Malone began the trials strong, claiming the top spots in the first, third and fourth rotations. But Richard eventually overcame a slow start to finish the day atop the leaderboard. He ended the first day with an 85.6, beating Malone out by a mere half a point. Richard's strong performance continued Saturday, as he refused to relinquish his lead and ended the trials with an all-around score of 170.60, just 0.20 points better than Malone.

Richard and Malone will be joined by three first-timers -- 2022 world team bronze medalists Asher Hong and Paul Juda and 2021 pommel horse world champion Stephen Nedoroscik. Hong finished first on still rings with a score of 29.15, while Juda placed second on floor exercise (28.85) and third on pommel horse (28.30). Malone tied for second on his specialty event, the high bar, ending with a score of 27.45.

Biles set the tone at the outset of the women's trials. Despite coming in second behind Leanne Wong in the first two rotations, she led at the end of the third (42.925) and did not look back from there. Biles led after the first day with a score of 58.90, while Jordan Chiles and Suni Lee recorded scores of 56.40 and 56.025 to round out the top three.

The second day of the women's team trials started and ended in similar fashion -- dominance by Biles. Despite struggling on the high bar, Biles impressed on floor exercise, leaping 12 feet in the air off of her signature triple twisting double tuck and landing with a score of 14.725. After Biles' top score of 117.25, the rest of the finishers were clustered with scores of 111.675 for Lee, 111.425 for Chiles, 111.350 for Carey and 111.150 for Rivera.

Injuries overshadow Olympic trials

The U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials also came with injuries to several competitors. Kayla DiCello suffered a leg injury on the first vault on the first day and exited in a wheelchair. Shilese Jones was injured in warmups and also withdrew from the Olympics. She still competed in the trials' uneven bars during the second rotation, recording a score of 14.625. Upon further evaluation by team doctors Saturday, was held out of Sunday's competition.

Injuries became a storyline even before the trials began, with Skye Blakely -- one of the Olympics' top contenders -- rupturing her right Achilles during her floor exercise at podium training Wednesday.

In an Instagram post following her injury, Blakely wrote: "This is not the way I saw my olympic trials going or how my season ends. I'm devastated and heartbroken but I believe everything happens for a reason. I was so close to reaching my dream but this injury was unavoidable. I had an amazing season that I am extremely grateful for. [The] plans we have for ourselves aren't always the plans God has for us. I'm going to keep my chin high and be proud of the statement I have made for myself these past couple years. I'll be back."

Full roster for the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Olympic team

Men's Team



Frederick Richard

Brody Malone

Asher Hong

Paul Juda

Khoi Young (alternate)

Shane Wiskus (alternate)

Women's Team



Simone Biles

Jordan Chiles

Jade Carey

Hezly Rivera

Suni Lee

Joscelyn Roberson (alternate)

Leanne Wong (alternate)

Team USA's Artistic Gymnastics team begins competing in Paris on Saturday, July 27. The team finals are scheduled for July 29 and 30, while all-around finals happen July 31 and August 1.