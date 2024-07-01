Quincy Wilson will officially be making his Olympic debut in Paris at just 16 years old. After an impressive showing at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials last week, Wilson earned a spot in the 4x400-meter relay pool.

The Team USA roster will become official on July 8, but Wilson got the life-changing phone call on Sunday.

"WE GOING TO THE OLYMPICS," he said on Instagram.

Wilson is set to become the youngest track and field male to ever compete in the Olympics, historian Bill Mallon told CBS News. The youngest ever track and field athlete to ever represent the United States at the Olympics is Esther Stroy, who competed at the age of 15 at the Mexico City Games in 1968.

Wilson had three sub-45-second performances in his three 400m races at the U.S. trials in Eugene, Oregon. He broke the under-18 world record and U.S. high school record with a time of 44.66 seconds in the first round. That record was short-lived as he broke it again at 44.59 seconds in his semifinal heat.

He finished sixth in the final with a time of 44.94 seconds, which did not qualify him for the individual event in Paris. However, his Olympic dream still came true because his overall performance at the trials was enough to make the relay pool to compete in the 4x400m and 4x400m mixed relay teams.

Wilson, a student at Bullis School in Maryland does not even have his driver's license yet, but he already captured the attention of fans all over the country -- including Magic Johnson. The NBA legend is part owner of the Washington Commanders, and invited Wilson and his family watch a game in his suite at Commanders Field in the upcoming season.

The 16-year-old accepted the invitation, which figures to be just one the many exciting events Wilson has on the horizon.