Hilary Knight has cemented herself as the greatest Olympic scorer in U.S. women's hockey history. And she did it in dramatic fashion. Knight scored the 15th goal of her Olympic career against Canada in Thursday's goal medal game, tying the score at 1-1 with just 2:04 left in regulation and opening the door for her team to win the gold medal on Megan Keller's golden goal in overtime.

Knight broke the American women's record for career goals previously held by Natalie Darwitz and Katie King. In the process, she also broke the record for most career Olympic points in U.S. women's hockey history. Now at 33 points, she broke the record previously held by Jenny Potter (32 points -- 11 goals, 21 assists). Knight entered the final with 14 goals and 18 assists.



Knight is already an American hockey icon with no qualifiers needed. From an international perspective, no U.S. player is more decorated than Knight, who won her second gold medal and fifth Olympic medal overall -- another U.S. record. Additionally, Knight is now the third Olympic hockey player in history with five medals to his or her name.

Throughout her career, Knight has racked up 12 gold medals and eight silver medals between the Olympics and World Championships. In 115 career games with the U.S., Knight has piled up 81 goals and 70 assists.

2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA women's hockey team set for gold medal showdown vs. Canada Austin Nivison

In addition to being a USA Hockey legend, Knight is also one of the greatest players in University of Wisconsin history. In four years with the Badgers, Knight totaled 143 goals, which still stands as the program record for men and women. Knight also led Wisconsin to national championships in 2009 and 2011.

In less than three full seasons with the Professional Women's Hockey League, Knight has made her mark there as well. In 2024-25, Knight was tied for the league lead in points with 29 as a member of the Boston Fleet. This season, while captaining the Seattle Torrent in their inaugural season, Knight is tied for sixth in the league with seven assists.

Knight, 36, doesn't need to add anything else to her resume. Her accolades are already spilling off the page as it is and a place in the Hockey Hall of Fame awaits Knight when her career is over.