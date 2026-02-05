American skier Lindsey Vonn posted a workout video Thursday from Milan showcasing her training ahead of her first Olympics event despite suffering a ruptured ACL last week. Vonn was seen squatting without a knee brace and later was doing various stretching, box jumps and calisthenics exercises with a brace on her left leg.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, says her knee is not hurting and there's no swelling despite the ligament damage. The 41-year-old still plans to compete at the Milan Cortina Olympics despite another significant knee injury.

"I'm still here. I think I'm still able to fight. I think I'm still able to try," Vonn said this week. "And I will try as long as I have the ability to, I will not go home regretting not trying," Vonn said. "I will do everything in my power to be in that starting gate."

The skier injured her knee on Jan. 30 during a training crash. Vonn is planning to participate in the downhill event on Feb. 8 and will later decide on the team combined on Feb. 10 and the super-G on Feb. 12 based on her performance and how she feels.

"I have not deviated from my plan. I've been determined," Vonn said. "Normally in the past, there's always a moment where you break down and you realize the severity of things and that your dreams are slipping through your fingers. But I didn't have that this time. I'm not letting this slip through my fingers. I'm gonna do it, end of story.

"So I'm not letting myself go down that path. I'm not crying. My head is high, I'm standing tall, and I'm gonna do my best, and whatever the result is, that's what it is. But never say I didn't try."

Vonn retired in 2019 due to various injuries, but after getting a partial knee replacement in her right knee, she decided to return to the slopes to make one last Olympic run. Vonn has one Olympic gold medal (2010 downhill) and a pair of bronze medals in the Super G (2010, 2018), and came in as a surprising favorite in the downhill and a threat to podium in both disciplines.

Her comeback has been a remarkable story, as she entered the Olympics leading in points in the women's downhill -- including two wins -- and has two podium finishes in the Super G. That made the timing of her crash so devastating, but Vonn insists she won't let that crash end her story. At 41, this is likely Vonn's last opportunity at the Winter Olympics.

"I've got no doubts in my mind that this is going to be OK," Vonn's head coach, Chris Knight, told the AP this week. "She's been doing box jumps, she's trying everything out, loads and stresses and things like that to just see where she's at and see how she feels and she's pulled up great from everything."