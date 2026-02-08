With the return of NHL players to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, Canada comes into the 2026 Games as the odds-on favorites to bring home the gold medal. Canada is at +130 to win it all in the Winter Olympics men's hockey odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Defending champion Finland, who won gold at Beijing in 2022, is also among the favorites at +1000.

Other favorites include the United States at +190, Sweden at +500, and Czechia at +2000. Switzerland (+2700) is the only other nation getting lower than +8000. Men's hockey preliminary round play begins on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10:40 a.m. ET from Milano Cortina, Italy, with the host nation listed at +100000. Before making any 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey picks or predictions, you need to see what Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is coming off an outstanding NHL season in which he went 235-155-21 (plus $2,022). He enters the Olympic break on a 26-12 roll on NHL money-line picks this season, returning $1,326 for $100 players. Anyone following his hockey picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has turned his attention to Winter Olympics men's ice hockey futures. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey expert picks

For the 2026 Winter Olympics at Milano Cortina, Italy, Matt Severance is picking the United States men's team to medal, a bet that returns -330 (risk $330 to win $100). Severance likes their chances to at least medal now that NHL players have been allowed to return to Olympic competition.

The last time the U.S. landed on the medal stand was at the 2010 Vancouver Games, when they earned the silver medal. The United States also took silver at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. The United States has also won nine other men's ice hockey medals in Winter Olympic history. The U.S. won gold in 1960 and 1980, silver in 1920, 1924, 1932, 1952, 1956 and 1972, and bronze in 1936. Severance also has three other solid picks that he is sharing. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey predictions

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey odds

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

Canada +130

USA +190

Sweden +500

Finland +1000

Czechia +2000

Switzerland +2700

Germany +10000

Slovakia +80000

Latvia +100000

Denmark +100000

Italy +100000

France +100000