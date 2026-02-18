A trip to the semifinals will be on the line at the 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey competition on Wednesday. Finland meets Switzerland, Germany battles Slovakia, Canada faces Czechia and the United States takes on Sweden. Canada and the United States enter the quarterfinals unbeaten after the group stage. The semifinal winners will then face off for the gold medal.

Canada (-135) is the favorite, per FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by the U.S. (+230). For Wednesday's contests, the latest hockey lines are Finland (+1000), Sweden (+1200), Germany (+3500) and Czechia (+4500). The first faceoffs come at 6:10 a.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey quarterfinals picks or playoff predictions, you need to see what Matthew Severance has to say.

Severance is coming off an outstanding NHL season in which he went 235-155-21 (plus $2,022). He entered the Olympic break on a 26-12 roll on NHL money-line picks this season, returning $1,326 for $100 players. Anyone following his hockey picks at their favorite sportsbooks could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has turned his attention to Winter Olympics men's ice hockey playoff rounds. He's only sharing his best bets at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your first $5 bet wins:

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey quarterfinal picks

For the 2026 Winter Olympics hockey quarterfinals, Severance is backing Finland to beat Switzerland and both to score (+115) at 12:10 p.m. ET. The teams have met 29 times, with Finland holding an 18-11 edge in the series. The Fins hold an edge in total goals at 79-65, and a 4-2 edge in six World Championship matchups.

Finland is 2-1 in the competition. After losing 4-1 to Slovakia, the Fins beat Sweden 4-1 and Italy 11-0 in Group B play. Switzerland advanced in Group A with a 4-0 win over France, 5-1 loss to Canada and a 4-3 overtime win over Czechia. See his other picks at SportsLine.

New users can check out the latest Kalshi bonus code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

How to make 2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey predictions

Severance also has puck line and O/U picks for all four Wednesday games, including backing a team that will win a high-scoring quarterfinal matchup. You can only see his playoff picks here.

So who wins the 2026 Winter Olympics men's ice hockey quarterfinal contests, and which nations should you back on the puck line? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2026 Winter Olympics men's ice hockey picks and playoff best bets from a hockey insider, and find out.

2026 Winter Olympics men's hockey Wednesday quarterfinals odds, schedule

See more picks at SportsLine.

(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)

6:10 a.m. ET: Germany (-126) vs. Slovakia (+105)

10:40 a.m. ET Canada (-1000) vs. Czechia (+640)

12:10 p.m. ET: Finland (-240) vs. Switzerland (+195)

3:10 p.m. ET: United States (-230) vs. Sweden (+188)