With the 2026 Winter Olympics less than a year away, the schedule for both the men's and women's ice hockey games have been unveiled.

The United States men's hockey team will be competing as part of Group C, which will also include Denmark, Germany, and Latvia. Following the group play stage, the quarterfinals will begin on Feb. 17, while the gold medal game will take place on Feb. 22.

Meanwhile, the United States women's hockey team will be a part of Group A, which is one of just two groups in the women's bracket. The United States will be competing along with Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, and Switzerland in the group stage. The quarterfinals will begin on Feb. 13 and the gold medal game will be played on Feb. 19.

United States men's schedule

Feb. 12: United States at Latvia

United States at Latvia Feb. 14: Denmark at United States

Denmark at United States Feb. 15: Germany at United States

On Monday, all 12 countries announced the first six players that will make up their respective rosters. The United States roster will be headlined by forwards Jack Eichel, Auston Matthews, Brady Tkachuk, and Matthew Tkachuk, along with defensemen Quinn Hughes and Charlie McAvoy.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will mark the first time that NHL players will participate in 12 years. NHL players last suited up for their countries in Russia back in 2014. The 2026 field won't include Russia since the country's athletes are still banned following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Finland captured the gold medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics with a win over Russia, while Slovakia won the bronze medal with a victory against Sweden. Both Canada and the United States ended up losing in the quarterfinals.

United States women's schedule

Feb. 5: Czech Republic at United States

Czech Republic at United States Feb. 7: Finland at United States

Finland at United States Feb. 9: United States at Switzerland

United States at Switzerland Feb. 10: United States at Canada

Group play will begin on Feb. 5, which is one day before the Olympic opening ceremonies and conclude on Feb. 10. The quarterfinals will begin on Feb. 13 and the gold medal game will be played on Feb. 19.

The most noteworthy matchup will likely be when the United States faces Canada on Feb. 10. The United States and Canada are familiar with one another after battling it out in the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In 2022, Canada outscored Sweden and Switzerland 21-3 en route to a gold medal game berth, while the United States defeated the likes of the Czech Republic and Finland. The Canadians ultimately came away with a 3-2 win against the Americans with Amanda Kessel (sister of former NHL star Phil Kessel) scoring the game-winning goal at the 19:47 mark of the third period.

Canada has captured the gold medal in five of the last six Winter Olympics dating back to 2002. At the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, the United States defeated Canada in the gold medal game.