The 2026 Olympic Games are officially underway. The Milan Cortina Games run through Sunday, Feb. 22.

The games are an exciting time for sports fans around the world, seeing some of the best athletes compete and getting exposure to sports we don't always see broadcasted on television.

Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.

The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.

Winter Olympics schedule for Saturday, Feb. 7

Sport

Event

Time

Medal event?

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

4:05 a.m.

No

Alpine Skiing

Men's Downhill

5:30 a.m.

Yes

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary, Germany vs. Japan

6:10 a.m.

No

Cross-country Skiing

Women's 10km + 10 km Skiathlon

7 a.m.

Yes

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin, Great Britain vs. United States

8:35 a.m.

No

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary, Sweden vs. Italy

8:40 a.m.

No

Speed Skating

Women's 3000m

10 a.m.

Yes

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary, United States vs. Finland

10:40 a.m.

No

Luge

Men's Singles Runs 1 & 2

11 a.m.

No

Figure SkatingTeam Event, Men's Singles Short Program1:45 p.m.No
Ski JumpingWomen's Normal Hill11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.Yes
CurlingMixed Doubles Round Robin, United States vs. South Korea1:05 p.m.No
SnowboardingMen's Big Air1:30 p.m.Yes
Ice HockeyWomen's Preliminary, Switzerland vs. Canada3:10 p.m.No