2026 Winter Olympics schedule: Where to watch Milan Cortina Games on Saturday, Feb. 7, TV channel, streaming
The U.S. women's hockey team will face Finland Saturday morning
The 2026 Olympic Games are officially underway. The Milan Cortina Games run through Sunday, Feb. 22.
The games are an exciting time for sports fans around the world, seeing some of the best athletes compete and getting exposure to sports we don't always see broadcasted on television.
Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.
The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.
Winter Olympics schedule for Saturday, Feb. 7
Sport
Event
Time
Medal event?
Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin
4:05 a.m.
No
Alpine Skiing
Men's Downhill
5:30 a.m.
Yes
Ice Hockey
Women's Preliminary, Germany vs. Japan
6:10 a.m.
No
Cross-country Skiing
Women's 10km + 10 km Skiathlon
7 a.m.
Yes
Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin, Great Britain vs. United States
8:35 a.m.
No
Ice Hockey
Women's Preliminary, Sweden vs. Italy
8:40 a.m.
No
Speed Skating
Women's 3000m
10 a.m.
Yes
Ice Hockey
Women's Preliminary, United States vs. Finland
10:40 a.m.
No
Luge
Men's Singles Runs 1 & 2
11 a.m.
No
|Figure Skating
|Team Event, Men's Singles Short Program
|1:45 p.m.
|No
|Ski Jumping
|Women's Normal Hill
|11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.
|Yes
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles Round Robin, United States vs. South Korea
|1:05 p.m.
|No
|Snowboarding
|Men's Big Air
|1:30 p.m.
|Yes
|Ice Hockey
|Women's Preliminary, Switzerland vs. Canada
|3:10 p.m.
|No