2026 Winter Olympics schedule: Where to watch Milan Cortina Games on Sunday, Feb. 8, TV channel, streaming
Despite an injury, Lindsey Vonn is hoping to make one last podium run early Sunday morning
The 2026 Olympic Games are officially underway. The Milan Cortina Games run through Sunday, Feb. 22.
The games are an exciting time for sports fans around the world, seeing some of the best athletes compete and getting exposure to sports we don't always see broadcasted on television.
Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.
The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.
Winter Olympics schedule for Sunday, Feb. 8
|Sport
Event(s)
Time
Medal event?
|Luge
Women's Singles Runs 5 & 6
2 a.m.
No
|Snowboarding
Women and Men's parallel Giant Slalom qualifications and elimination runs
3-5 a.m.
No
|Alpine Skiing
Women's downhill
5:30 a.m.
Yes
|Cross-country skiing
Men's 10km & 10km Skiathlon
6:30 a.m.
Yes
|Snowboard
Women's & Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Knockout First round, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
7-8:45 a.m.
Yes
|Biathlon
Mixed Relay 4x6km
8:05 a.m.
Yes
|Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin, United States vs. Estonia
8:35 a.m.
No
|Speed Skating
Men's 5000m
10 a.m.
Yes
|Luge
Men's Singles Runs 3 & 4
11 a.m.
Yes
|Curling
Mixed Doubles Round Robin
1:05 p.m.
No
|Snowboard
Women's Big Air Qualification Runs 1, 2 & 3
1:30 p.m.
No
|Figure Skating
Team Event, Pair Skating, Free Skate
1:30 p.m.
No
|Figure Skating
Team Event, Women's Single Skating, Free Skate
2:45 p.m.
No
|Ice Hockey
Women's Preliminary Round
3:10 p.m.
No
|Figure Skating
Team Event, Men's Single Skating, Free Skate
3:55 p.m.
Yes