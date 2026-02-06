The 2026 Olympic Games are officially underway. The Milan Cortina Games run through Sunday, Feb. 22.

The games are an exciting time for sports fans around the world, seeing some of the best athletes compete and getting exposure to sports we don't always see broadcasted on television.

Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.

The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.

Winter Olympics schedule for Sunday, Feb. 8