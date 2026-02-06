untitled-design-2026-02-06t010145-305.png
Getty Images

The 2026 Olympic Games are officially underway. The Milan Cortina Games run through Sunday, Feb. 22.

The games are an exciting time for sports fans around the world, seeing some of the best athletes compete and getting exposure to sports we don't always see broadcasted on television.

Fans can find the action on NBC and their streaming service Peacock, with an account or a cable login.

The Winter Games have eight main sports, with 16 disciplines. With so many events to keep up with, it can get overwhelming, but that's where we step in.

Winter Olympics schedule for Sunday, Feb. 8

Sport

Event(s)

Time

Medal event?

Luge

Women's Singles Runs 5 & 6

2 a.m.

No

Snowboarding

Women and Men's parallel Giant Slalom qualifications and elimination runs

3-5 a.m.

No

Alpine Skiing

Women's downhill

5:30 a.m.

Yes

Cross-country skiing

Men's 10km & 10km Skiathlon

6:30 a.m.

Yes

Snowboard

Women's & Men's Parallel Giant Slalom Knockout First round, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals

7-8:45 a.m.

Yes

Biathlon

Mixed Relay 4x6km

8:05 a.m.

Yes

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin, United States vs. Estonia

8:35 a.m.

No

Speed Skating

Men's 5000m

10 a.m.

Yes

Luge

Men's Singles Runs 3 & 4

11 a.m.

Yes

Curling

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

1:05 p.m.

No

Snowboard

Women's Big Air Qualification Runs 1, 2 & 3

1:30 p.m.

No

Figure Skating

Team Event, Pair Skating, Free Skate

1:30 p.m.

No

Figure Skating

Team Event, Women's Single Skating, Free Skate

2:45 p.m.

No

Ice Hockey

Women's Preliminary Round

3:10 p.m.

No

Figure Skating

Team Event, Men's Single Skating, Free Skate

3:55 p.m.

Yes