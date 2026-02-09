After getting shut out on the first day of the competition, Team USA started to rack up the medals over the second and third days of the 2026 Winter Olympics. On Monday the curling mixed doubles team of Korey Dropkin and Cory Thiesse guaranteed another medal will join the growing tally.

Dropkin and Thiesse entered the semifinals of the competition needing to beat the defending gold medal winners, Italy's Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini -- a team against which they lost narrowly in the final game of the round robin.

It was a back-and-forth battle between the two teams, with Team USA getting a critical three points in the fourth end to take the lead, and then the match stayed on throw from there, with the Italians reclaiming an 8-7 lead in the seventh end with three points of their own. The Americans had the hammer in the eighth (and final) end and took advantage, with Thiesse delivering Team USA the two points they needed to win with the final stone of the match, doing just enough to bump Italy's stone out to secure the victory.

With the win, Team USA faces Sweden in the gold medal match, guaranteeing themselves at least the silver medal. Whatever happens in Tuesday's gold medal match, Dropkin and Thiesse will bring home the first American curling medals since 2018, when John Shuster's team won the men's gold in Pyeongchang. Team USA has not won a mixed doubles medal since it became part of the Olympics in 2018, but Dropkin and Thiesse are now in position to capture gold if they can beat a Swedish side they already won against in the round robin stage.

As it stands now, Team USA is tied for seventh in the medal count with two, but both are golds, which is the third most of any country. If Dropkin and Thiesse can add another gold on Tuesday, Team USA will be tied with Norway for the most at this year's games -- with many of the Americans' best events still to come.