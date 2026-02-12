The International Olympic Committee banned Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from competing in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics after Heraskevych refused to refrain from racing in a helmet that honors athletes killed in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Heraskevych trained in the helmet, which depicts at least 20 athletes and coaches, as late as Wednesday before the IOC made its final decision to bar him from Thursday's race.

The IOC said Monday that Heraskevych's helmet would not be allowed in competition, citing a rule against making political statements on the Olympic field of play.

"I never wanted a scandal with the IOC, and I did not create it," Heraskevych wrote in a statement on social media. "The IOC created it with its interpretation of the rules, which many view as discriminatory. Although the IOC's actions have made it possible to loudly speak about Ukrainian athletes who have been killed, at the same time the very fact of the scandal distracts a tremendous amount of attention away from the competitions themselves and from the athletes participating in them."

Heraskevych also posted a picture of his wearing the helmet during training after the ban was announced.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams noted while speaking with the media that Heraskevych had the opportunity to "express his grief" on social media, during press conferences and in the mixed zone, where athletes interact with reporters following competitions.

"In the end, let me be clear, it's not the message, it's the place that counts," Adams said. "That for us -- and not actually us. We are, in this sense, in a back seat. It's the message of the athletes, that the athletes reiterate to us time and time again. There are 130 conflicts going on in the world. We cannot have 130 different conflicts feature. However terrible they are, we cannot have them featured during the field of play."

Other prominent Ukrainian athletes have come out in support of Heraskevych. Boxer Oleksandr Usyk, a two-time undisputed world heavyweight champion and a gold medalist in boxing while representing Ukraine in 2012, added his voice on social media.

"I'm proud of you @heraskevych, for your courage and bravery," Usyk wrote. "The helmet with portraits of fallen Ukrainian athletes is a tribute, not a rule violation! Sport doesn't mean forgetting. True strength is having the courage to remain human, even in the toughest times."