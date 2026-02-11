The U.S. men's hockey team hasn't won an Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, but this year's team might just be capable of ending that drought. The Americans have brought their best roster ever to Italy, but the will have to get past some stiff competition in the form of rival Canada, as well as Sweden, Finland and a slew of medal hopefuls.

For the first time since 2014, NHL players will be competing at the Olympics, and that means the U.S. roster will be littered with some of the biggest names in hockey. Auston Matthews has been named the captain with Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy serving as alternates. Three-time Vezina Trophy winner and reigning MVP Connor Hellebuyck will be between the pipes, and Norris Trophy contenders Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski will man the blue line.

Winter Olympics 2026: Why this U.S. men's hockey team is poised to overcome woeful overseas history Austin Nivison

Due in large part to those stars leading the way, Team USA is one of the favorites to win gold, just behind Canada. This time last year, the Americans scored a victory over the Canadians in the 4 Nations Face-Off, only to lose a heartbreaker to Canada in the championship game. That has many fans in North America hoping for a rematch, but Sweden and Finland lead a deep field of challengers.

The Americans will begin the preliminary round with a matchup against Latvia on Thursday, and they'll also face off against Denmark and Germany before the knockout round begins.

U.S. men's hockey schedule

All times Eastern

Preliminary round

USA vs. Latvia | Thursday, Feb. 12 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network

| Thursday, Feb. 12 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network USA vs. Denmark | Saturday, Feb. 14 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network

| Saturday, Feb. 14 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network USA vs. Germany | Sunday, Feb. 15 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network

Quarterfinal

TBD vs. TBD | Wednesday, Feb. 18 | 3:10 p.m. | TBD

Semifinal

TBD vs. TBD | Friday, Feb. 20 | 3:10 p.m. | TBD

Bronze medal game

TBD vs. TBD | Saturday, Feb. 21 | 2:10 p.m. | TBD

Gold medal game