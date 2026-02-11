2026 Winter Olympics: Team USA men's hockey schedule, results as Americans try to end gold medal drought
Team USA enters the 2026 Olympics with high expectations
The U.S. men's hockey team hasn't won an Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, but this year's team might just be capable of ending that drought. The Americans have brought their best roster ever to Italy, but the will have to get past some stiff competition in the form of rival Canada, as well as Sweden, Finland and a slew of medal hopefuls.
For the first time since 2014, NHL players will be competing at the Olympics, and that means the U.S. roster will be littered with some of the biggest names in hockey. Auston Matthews has been named the captain with Matthew Tkachuk and Charlie McAvoy serving as alternates. Three-time Vezina Trophy winner and reigning MVP Connor Hellebuyck will be between the pipes, and Norris Trophy contenders Quinn Hughes and Zach Werenski will man the blue line.
Due in large part to those stars leading the way, Team USA is one of the favorites to win gold, just behind Canada. This time last year, the Americans scored a victory over the Canadians in the 4 Nations Face-Off, only to lose a heartbreaker to Canada in the championship game. That has many fans in North America hoping for a rematch, but Sweden and Finland lead a deep field of challengers.
The Americans will begin the preliminary round with a matchup against Latvia on Thursday, and they'll also face off against Denmark and Germany before the knockout round begins.
U.S. men's hockey schedule
All times Eastern
Preliminary round
- USA vs. Latvia | Thursday, Feb. 12 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network
- USA vs. Denmark | Saturday, Feb. 14 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network
- USA vs. Germany | Sunday, Feb. 15 | 3:10 p.m. | USA Network
Quarterfinal
- TBD vs. TBD | Wednesday, Feb. 18 | 3:10 p.m. | TBD
Semifinal
- TBD vs. TBD | Friday, Feb. 20 | 3:10 p.m. | TBD
Bronze medal game
- TBD vs. TBD | Saturday, Feb. 21 | 2:10 p.m. | TBD
Gold medal game
- TBD vs. TBD | Sunday, Feb. 22 | 8:10 a.m. | TBD