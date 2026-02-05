The U.S. women's hockey team will make its 2026 Winter Olympics debut with a matchup against the Czech Republic on Thursday. It will be a good test for the Americans, one of the two heavy favorites to win the gold medal in Italy, along with Canada.

When she takes the ice at the Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena, Team USA captain Hilary Knight will be skating in her fifth Olympics, which is a record for U.S. women's hockey. Knight, already the most decorated player in American hockey history, will be seeking her second gold medal and fifth Olympic medal overall.

Knight will have plenty of help in her quest for more hardware as PWHL star Kendall Coyne Schofield is back for the Americans. Playing for the Minnesota Frost, Coyne Schofield has 10 goals and six assists on the season. Megan Keller will be holding down the blue line for the Americans as she makes her third Olympic appearance. Wisconsin standout Carolina Harvey gives Team USA a nice one-two punch on the back end.

Harvey's fellow Wisconsin star, Laila Edwards, is set to make history as the first Black woman ever to play for the U.S. women's team in the Olympics. She has 36 points in 21 games for the Badgers this season.

The PWHL players on the American roster will see a very familiar face across the ice in this matchup against the Czech Republic. Kristýna Kaltounková, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft, will star for the Czechs in Italy. The rookie leads the league in goals with 11, and she will likely be flanked by Natálie Mlýnková at the top of the lineup.

Here is how to watch what should be a terrific opening test for Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Where to watch Team USA vs. Czech Republic

Date: Thursday, Feb. 5 | Time: 10:40 a.m. ET

Location: Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena -- Milan, Italy

TV: USA Network

U.S. Women's hockey schedule

Preliminary round, all times Eastern