After suffering a devastating loss to Canada in the gold medal game four years ago, the U.S. women's hockey team is out for for some revenge at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Americans certainly have the team to compete for another gold medal thanks to a collection of proven Olympic veterans and rising stars.

Along with Canada, Team USA is one of just two countries that have won gold in women's ice hockey since the event was added to the Olympics in 1998. The Americans won that inaugural year in Nagano, then endured four straight Canadian victories until 2018, when Team USA struck back with a dramatic overtime win to capture gold in Pyeongchang.

Team USA is poised to retake its place atop the international hockey hierarchy, and it enters the Olympics as the favorite to win gold. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, it's another two-horse race between the U.S. (-115) and Canada (+115), at least on paper. The next closest gold medal contenders are Czechia (+5000) and Finland (+6000).

As is typically the case, the Americans have put together a roster that's loaded at every position, and there's a good mix of experience and youth. Captain Hilary Knight is making her fifth Olympic appearance, and star Kendall Coyne Schofield will make her fourth Olympic appearance. Defenders Megan Keller and Lee Stecklein are also familiar with the Olympic stage. Meanwhile, rising stars Taylor Heise, Carlone Harvey and Laila Edwards are getting their first taste of Olympic action.

The Americans' begin this Olympic journey with a matchup against Czechia on Thursday, and we'll keep you up to date with each result along the way.

U.S. women's hockey schedule

All times Eastern

Preliminary round

USA vs. Czechia | Thursday, Feb. 5 | 10:40 a.m. | USA Network

USA vs. Finland | Saturday, Feb. 7 | 10:40 a.m. | USA Network

USA vs. Switzerland | Monday, Feb. 9 | 2:40 p.m. | USA Network

USA vs. Canada | Tuesday, Feb. 10 | 2:10 p.m. | USA Network

Quarterfinal

TBD vs. TBD | Friday, Feb. 13 | 3:10 p.m. | TBD

Semifinal

TBD vs. TBD | Monday, Feb. 16 | 10:40 a.m. | TBD

Bronze medal game

TBD vs. TBD | Thursday, Feb. 19 | 8:40 a.m. | TBD

Gold medal game