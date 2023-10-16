The 2028 Olympics will have new sports that will be played when the Summer Games take place in Los Angeles. Baseball and softball, flag football, cricket, lacrosse and squash were approved in a proposal by the International Olympic Committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"The choice of these five new sports is in line with the American sports culture and will showcase iconic American sports to the world, while bringing international sports to the United States. These sports will make the Olympic Games LA28 unique," IOC president Thomas Bach said in a statement. "Their inclusion will allow the Olympic Movement to engage with new athlete and fan communities in the US and globally."

Flag football and squash have never been Olympic events in the past, so they'll be making their debut. Meanwhile, baseball and softball were part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics before taking a break in 2024. Lacrosse last appeared in the 1908 London Olympics, while cricket was last on the Olympic program for the 1900 Games in Paris.

Los Angeles chairman Casey Wasserman previously stated these new sports are "relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe."

"We are thrilled that America's pastime will be a part of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games," USA Baseball CEO Paul Seiler said in a statement. "The inclusion of baseball and softball will undoubtedly enhance the experience of the Games, as both sports have enjoyed global success in recent years and deserve to be celebrated on the international stage. It is exciting to be able to return to the place that kickstarted baseball being on the Olympic Programme, as well as a location that boasts numerous professional teams and some of the most iconic players in today's game. USA Baseball takes great pride in showcasing the nation's best players in international competition, and we can't wait for the opportunity to do so on home soil."

In addition, football certainly is one of the most popular sports in the world, especially in the United States. Considering the Summer Games will be played on American soil, it makes a ton of sense for flflag football to make its Olympic debut in 2028.

The flag football event will consist of a five-on-five game that would be played on a 50-yard field. There wouldn't be any offensive or defensive linemen on the field. In the 2022 World Games, the United States men's team won the gold medal, while the women lost to Mexico in the final.