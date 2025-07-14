The 2028 Los Angeles Olympic schedule has been released with exactly three years to go before competition begins. With the Opening Ceremony on July 14, 2028 -- which will be split between LA Memorial Coliseum and the 2028 Stadium in Inglewood just to the south -- the games will feature a new record of 351 medal events over a two-week run.

Preliminary action begins two days earlier on July 12 and includes events for basketball, soccer, cricket, field hockey, handball, rugby sevens and water polo ahead of the Opening Ceremony. In all, the 2028 Olympic games will have the most events ahead of the Opening Ceremony since 1920.

The Olympic website lists July 29 as "Super Saturday," with 16 gold and bronze medal team sport matches, as well as 19 finals in individual sports. Medal event days for basketball will take place on July 29 and 30; for flag football, a new event, medal days will be July 21 and July 22. Beach volleyball medal event days will July 28 and July 29, with swimming medal days spanning from July 22 to the final day, July 30.

Take a look at the full schedule here.

The Games will conclude on July 30 with the Closing Ceremony. More information on the schedule is expect to come later this year.