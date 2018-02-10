Adam Rippon, Gus Kenworthy share kiss at Olympics: 'Eat your heart out, Pence'

"We're here. We're queer. Get used to it." With his tweet Friday before the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 Olympics, freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy announced that he and Adam Rippon -- the United States' two openly-gay male Winter Olympians -- had arrived in Pyeongchang ready to compete for medals and represent the LBGT community.

Tonight I walked in the #OpeningCeremony and got to watch my old friend @Yunaaaa light the Olympic flame. Representing the USA is one of the greatest honors of my life and being able to do it as my authentic self makes it all so much sweeter 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏆🌎❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZypvWkUBjD — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 9, 2018

The pair even shared a small kiss before Friday's Opening Ceremony with Kenworthy writing in an Instagram message: "Eat your heart out, Pence."

That last jab at the vice president, who is representing the U.S. delegation in South Korea and didn't stand when a united Korean contingent entered the Olympic stadium in Friday's Opening Ceremony, is the latest exchange in the back-and-forth between Pence, Kenworthy and Rippon.

Despite Pence's best efforts, it does not appear that he'll be getting to have a conversation with Rippon, a gay U.S. figure skater, until after the Olympics wrap. Rippon had been critical of the decision for Pence to lead the U.S. delegation and reportedly turned down an offer from Pence to have a conversation about remarks that Rippon made last month, per MSN. However, he isn't completely closing the door on having a talk after the games.

"I don't want to distract from the competition or make this too much for my competitors and my teammates," he said to reporters after practice on Thursday, via MSN.

Rippon made pointed comments to USA Today in January about why he didn't support the choice of Pence to lead the U.S. in South Korea.

"You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy? I'm not buying it," he said.

Shortly after the comments, Pence's press secretary Alyssa Farah responded to USA Today on the interview.

"The vice president is proud to lead the U.S. delegation to the Olympics and support America's incredible athletes," Farah said, via USA Today. "This accusation is totally false and has no basis in fact. Despite these misinformed claims, the vice president will be enthusiastically supporting all the U.S. athletes competing next month in Pyeongchang."

Apparently, however, it didn't stop there. Pence reportedly reached out to Rippon later on to set up a conversation between the two, an offer that Rippon turned down.

Adam Rippon says Mike Pence 'doesn't stand for anything that I really believe in.' USATSI

Rippon later said that he was only focused on training for the Games. "I'm not trying to pick a fight with the vice president of the United States," he said on Jan. 30.

However, after the Winter Olympics, Rippon said he may be willing to continue the conversation.

"After the competition I'm open to meeting him and having an open conversation, but opening ceremonies are tomorrow and I've been really focused," he added on Thursday, via MSN. "If anybody can do it, I can. Because I think I have a lot of experience that my competitors don't -- I'm 28, I've dealt with a lot of things in my life and I think at the very core I've always spoken my mind."

He added: "I've been waiting 28 years to be here and I want to do everything I can to stay focused and ready for this opportunity," he said. "It's my opportunity to show the world what I've got and represent my country the very best that I can."

Kenworthy, another openly gay Olympian, agreed with Rippon's sentiment in an interview on "Ellen" on Tuesday, calling Pence a "bad fit." Rippon and Lindsey Vonn have already said that they won't be attending the White House after the Olympics for a celebration hosted by Donald Trump.