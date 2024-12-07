An American has made history on the ice this weekend. Amber Glenn ended a 14-year drought for the U.S. in figure skating when she won the Grand Prix Final on Saturday in Grenobel, France.

The last time an American won the Grand Prix Final was in 2010, when Alissa Czisny accomplished the feat. Glenn, a 25-year-old skater from Texas, said she was "exhausted" after overcoming some of her own doubts to reach the top of the leaderboard.

"I'm exhausted," Glenn said. "It has been a whirlwind of a season and I've kind of struggled with this imposter syndrome. Just: 'Oh, no, no, I'm not winning. That's not me.' And I'm just happy my hard work is finally showing, and this is a great event, and I'm honored to even be here."

Perhaps the most impressive part of Glenn's performance is the fact that she overcame some of the pain she was in during her short program on Thursday. Glenn said she "pinched a rib," which affected the rest of her routine.

Glenn beat out Mone Chiba (second place) and three-time world champion Kaori Sakamoto (third place) to stand atop the podium. Glenn remains unbeaten in the 2024-25 season, including a win at the world championships in January.