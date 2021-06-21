Allyson Felix, one of the biggest names in United States Track & Field, is headed to her fifth Olympics. The 35-year-old came in second place and had her best time of the season in the 400 meters at the Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon to qualify. She says the Tokyo Games will be her final Olympics.

Felix was in fourth in the final homestretch of the trial, but rallied and finished in 50.02 to come in second. She credits her two-year-old daughter, Camryn, for being motivation during races and said it was not just about qualifying, but teaching her child an important lesson.

"I just wanted to really show her, no matter what, that you do things with character, integrity, and you don't give up," Felix said. "And to me, whether that was winning, losing, no matter the outcome, I wanted to stay consistent with that. Having her as motivation through these past couple of years has just given me a whole new drive."

In Tokyo, she is likely to compete in the 400 meters, the 4x400 meters relay team and possibly the mixed-gender 4x400 meters relay.

These will be Felix's first Olympics as a mother. Following the birth of her daughter, which was an emergency C-section, the child had to spend a month in a neonatal intensive care unit. Felix has spoken about the struggles of recovering after giving birth and the difficulties of training the last two years.

"Man, it has been a fight to get here," she said after qualifying. "And one thing I know how to do is fight, so I just wanted to do that all the way home."

Since her first Olympics in 2004, Felix has won six golds and nine medals total. She can tie Carl Lewis' record for the most Olympic medals by an American track and field athlete with just one medal in Tokyo.