Banned Olympic Russian bobsledders cleared to race at World Cup events

Russia's Aleksei Pushkarev, right, is one of bobsledders cleared to compete in World Cup events. Getty Images

After being banned from the Olympics for life due to doping, seven Russian bobsled and skeleton members have been cleared to continue racing at the World Cup level. The ruling was confirmed on Thursday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned the athletes from the Olympics in the wake of a massive Russian doping scandal.

The sledders and sliders who have cleared are: Alexander Tretiakov, Elena Nikitina, Mariia Orlova, Olga Potylitsina, Ilvir Khuzin, Alexander Kasyanov and Aleksei Pushkarev.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation wanted urgent temporary bans from the CAS after Russia's doping tribunal refused to suspend those that were banned. However, a loophole in the IBSF's rules prevented the case from being taken on.

In a statement, the CAS said that the investigation into the Sochi doping cases are "still pending and also because no clear remedy is set out in the IBSF statutes and regulations to provide jurisdiction to CAS in such circumstances."

The CAS also explained the appeal from the IBSF, saying that "on 19 December 2017, the IBSF filed an appeal at CAS . . . seeking the imposition of a provisional suspension on each of the seven athletes."

The CAS is currently in the midst of a slew of appeals from the banned athletes, 43 in all. Some are looking for urgent decisions to try and compete in the 2018 Winter Games at Pyeongchang, beginning Feb. 9.